Insider Selling: Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) EVP Sells 5,019 Shares of Stock

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 5,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total value of $790,994.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $162.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $186.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.68. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $144.78 and a fifty-two week high of $207.06.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.37%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Trane Technologies from $242.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Mizuho dropped their price target on Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Trane Technologies from $217.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $202.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $2,399,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Trane Technologies by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 77,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,695,000 after acquiring an additional 8,272 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $318,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies by 199.4% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.