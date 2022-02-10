Insider Selling: The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Insider Sells 10,027 Shares of Stock

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) insider John Demsey sold 10,027 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.68, for a total value of $3,205,431.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

John Demsey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 4th, John Demsey sold 23,248 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.10, for a total value of $7,302,196.80.

Shares of EL traded down $2.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $317.20. 50,493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,778,454. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $337.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $332.65. The company has a market cap of $114.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $278.28 and a 1 year high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 44.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.12%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 9,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 26.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 23.3% in the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $374.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $364.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.32.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

