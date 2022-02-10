Insider Selling: Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) CEO Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) CEO Sean E. Menke sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $300,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Sabre stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,019,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,295,450. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 2.08. Sabre Co. has a one year low of $7.05 and a one year high of $16.88.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sabre from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Sabre during the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sabre by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 9,567 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Sabre by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,927,366 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,112 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Sabre by 139.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,426 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,731,623 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $371,050,000 after buying an additional 475,028 shares during the period.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

