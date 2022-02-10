Insider Selling: Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) CEO Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) CEO Sean E. Menke sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $300,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of Sabre stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,019,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,295,450. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 2.08. Sabre Co. has a one year low of $7.05 and a one year high of $16.88.
Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sabre from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th.
Sabre Company Profile
Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sabre (SABR)
- iRobot Is Starting To Look Good Again
- Insiders Shed Canada Goose In Fiscal Q3
- High-Yield, Deep-Value Kellogg Company Looks Tastier Than Ever
- These Stocks Will Defy Inflation
- The Coca-Cola Company And PepsiCo Are Both Good Buys
Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.