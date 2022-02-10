Insider Selling: Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:PKBK opened at $24.05 on Thursday. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.06 and a 52-week high of $24.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.05 million, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. Parke Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.99%.
Parke Bancorp Company Profile
Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Parke Bank. Parke Bank is a service commercial bank, which provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small-sized businesses. Its commercial loan products include residential and commercial real estate construction loans; working capital loans and lines of credit; demand, term and time loans; equipment, inventory and accounts receivable financing; fixed rate second mortgages; and new and used auto loans as well as overdraft protection.
