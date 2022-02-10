Insider Selling: Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:PKBK opened at $24.05 on Thursday. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.06 and a 52-week high of $24.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.05 million, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. Parke Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.99%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in Parke Bancorp by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 479,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,387,000 after buying an additional 127,654 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Parke Bancorp by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 376,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,360,000 after buying an additional 25,736 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Parke Bancorp by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 311,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,090,000 after buying an additional 75,101 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC increased its position in Parke Bancorp by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 279,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after buying an additional 8,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Parke Bancorp by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 270,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. 36.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Parke Bancorp Company Profile

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Parke Bank. Parke Bank is a service commercial bank, which provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small-sized businesses. Its commercial loan products include residential and commercial real estate construction loans; working capital loans and lines of credit; demand, term and time loans; equipment, inventory and accounts receivable financing; fixed rate second mortgages; and new and used auto loans as well as overdraft protection.

