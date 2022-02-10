Insider Selling: Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Insider Sells 606 Shares of Stock

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) insider Robert Guenthner sold 606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $10,095.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Robert Guenthner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 16th, Robert Guenthner sold 2,533 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $79,688.18.

On Thursday, December 2nd, Robert Guenthner sold 419 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $13,173.36.

On Thursday, November 18th, Robert Guenthner sold 1,476 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total transaction of $54,257.76.

Shares of OSH opened at $16.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.20 and a 200 day moving average of $39.36. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.41 and a twelve month high of $66.31.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $388.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.53 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.80% and a negative return on equity of 133.13%. Oak Street Health’s revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Oak Street Health by 284.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 43,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 32,486 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Oak Street Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,825,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Oak Street Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,664,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Oak Street Health by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,899,000 after purchasing an additional 53,064 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Oak Street Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OSH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oak Street Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (down from $44.00) on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Cowen downgraded shares of Oak Street Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.43.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

