Insider Selling: Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Insider Sells 17,162 Shares of Stock

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total value of $1,814,023.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE MS opened at $108.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $72.78 and a 52 week high of $109.08. The company has a market capitalization of $195.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.46.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.59 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 24.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.87%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MS. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MS. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup raised Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Odeon Capital Group cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.