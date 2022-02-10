Insider Selling: Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) CEO Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $18,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

LBRT opened at $11.31 on Thursday. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 2.63.

Get Liberty Oilfield Services alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LBRT. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 807.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 44.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 380.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 5,231.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 10,463 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LBRT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liberty Oilfield Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.93.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.