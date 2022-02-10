Insider Selling: iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) Director Andy Sassine sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total transaction of $52,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Andy Sassine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 6th, Andy Sassine sold 10,000 shares of iCAD stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total transaction of $67,100.00.

ICAD opened at $5.97 on Thursday. iCAD, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $21.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.27 and a 200-day moving average of $9.33. The stock has a market cap of $149.90 million, a PE ratio of -16.58 and a beta of 1.16.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). iCAD had a negative return on equity of 17.38% and a negative net margin of 23.98%. The firm had revenue of $9.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that iCAD, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICAD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of iCAD from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of iCAD in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of iCAD in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of iCAD by 11.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the period. ACT Capital L.L.C. grew its holdings in iCAD by 1.1% in the third quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. now owns 224,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iCAD by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in iCAD by 1.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 215,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iCAD by 5.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

iCAD Company Profile

iCAD, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment include image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment consists radiation therapy products.

