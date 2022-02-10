Insider Selling: Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) EVP Sells 1,798 Shares of Stock

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 1,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total transaction of $138,859.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mark Andrew Sherman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 20th, Mark Andrew Sherman sold 1,638 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total transaction of $148,550.22.

On Thursday, December 16th, Mark Andrew Sherman sold 1,764 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total transaction of $160,770.96.

NYSE:DLB traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.54. 913,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,087. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $75.23 and a one year high of $104.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.61. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $285.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Dolby Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $88,762,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 562.0% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 984,773 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $86,660,000 after buying an additional 836,026 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $33,334,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 35.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,308,241 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $115,128,000 after buying an additional 339,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 696,288 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $66,299,000 after buying an additional 222,370 shares during the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

