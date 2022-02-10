Insider Selling: Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Major Shareholder Sells 7,642 Shares of Stock

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 7,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total transaction of $171,333.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Lance Torgerson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 4th, Lance Torgerson sold 7,622 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total transaction of $169,665.72.
- On Wednesday, February 2nd, Lance Torgerson sold 7,636 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total transaction of $171,504.56.
- On Monday, January 31st, Lance Torgerson sold 7,006 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total transaction of $149,087.68.
- On Friday, January 28th, Lance Torgerson sold 6,742 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $137,199.70.
- On Wednesday, January 26th, Lance Torgerson sold 6,401 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $131,348.52.
- On Monday, January 24th, Lance Torgerson sold 6,030 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $118,368.90.
- On Thursday, January 20th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,750 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $116,437.50.
- On Tuesday, January 18th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,561 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $112,054.15.
- On Friday, January 14th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,507 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $112,783.36.
- On Monday, January 10th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,269 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $103,008.95.
CVEO stock opened at $22.34 on Thursday. Civeo Co. has a 1 year low of $14.68 and a 1 year high of $25.28. The company has a market cap of $318.35 million, a P/E ratio of -25.10, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 3.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.31 and a 200 day moving average of $21.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.11.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Civeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.
Civeo Company Profile
Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.
