Insider Selling: Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND) Insider Sells 2,084 Shares of Stock

Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND) insider Jonathan Y. Chan sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total value of $18,464.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE BLND opened at $9.71 on Thursday. Blend Labs Inc has a 12 month low of $6.45 and a 12 month high of $21.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 10.40 and a quick ratio of 10.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.81.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $89.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.43 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Blend Labs Inc will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLND. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 51.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BLND has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Blend Labs from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Blend Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Blend Labs from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Blend Labs from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.13.

About Blend Labs

Blend Labs Inc designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

