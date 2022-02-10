Insider Selling: Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Director Sells 841 Shares of Stock

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Director Claire Fraser sold 841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.70, for a total transaction of $228,499.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

BDX stock traded down $4.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $273.07. The company had a trading volume of 22,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,232. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $235.13 and a 52 week high of $280.62. The company has a market cap of $77.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.97, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $255.68 and a 200 day moving average of $250.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.79. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.55 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 60.21%.

BDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% in the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

