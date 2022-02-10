Insider Buying: Wildcat Resources Limited (ASX:WC8) Insider Buys 5,000,000 Shares of Stock

Wildcat Resources Limited (ASX:WC8) insider Matthew Banks purchased 5,000,000 shares of Wildcat Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$150,000.00 ($106,382.98).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 12.67 and a quick ratio of 12.61.
About Wildcat Resources
Featured Stories
- High-Yield, Deep-Value Kellogg Company Looks Tastier Than Ever
- These Stocks Will Defy Inflation
- The Coca-Cola Company And PepsiCo Are Both Good Buys
- Can Meta (NASDAQ: FB) Rise From The Ashes?
- Time to give Flex Stock a Go
Receive News & Ratings for Wildcat Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wildcat Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.