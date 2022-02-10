Insider Buying: Wildcat Resources Limited (ASX:WC8) Insider Buys 5,000,000 Shares of Stock

Wildcat Resources Limited (ASX:WC8) insider Matthew Banks purchased 5,000,000 shares of Wildcat Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$150,000.00 ($106,382.98).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 12.67 and a quick ratio of 12.61.

About Wildcat Resources

Wildcat Resources Limited engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Australia. The company's projects include the Mt Adrah gold project in the Lachlan Fold located in New South Wales; and the Pilbara gold project and the Fraser Range project situated in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Fraser Range Metals Group Limited and changed its name to Wildcat Resources Limited in July 2020.

