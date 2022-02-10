Insider Buying: PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) CEO Buys 25,700 Shares of Stock

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) CEO Andrew S. Pascal purchased 25,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.77 per share, with a total value of $122,589.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of PLAYSTUDIOS stock opened at $4.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.65. PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25.
PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $70.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.30 million. Equities analysts predict that PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PLAYSTUDIOS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.31.
PLAYSTUDIOS Company Profile
PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.
