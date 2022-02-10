Insider Buying: PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) CEO Buys 25,700 Shares of Stock

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) CEO Andrew S. Pascal purchased 25,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.77 per share, with a total value of $122,589.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of PLAYSTUDIOS stock opened at $4.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.65. PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $70.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.30 million. Equities analysts predict that PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS by 291.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS by 247.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,409 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. 15.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PLAYSTUDIOS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.31.

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

