Insider Buying: eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EFTR) Director Acquires $25,750.00 in Stock

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EFTR) Director Christopher B. Ehrlich bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.15 per share, for a total transaction of $25,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics stock opened at $4.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.91. eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $4.64 and a 12-month high of $40.42.

Get eFFECTOR Therapeutics alerts:

eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.68. The company had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EFTR. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $337,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $40,503,000. Abingworth LLP acquired a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $67,027,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $347,000. 58.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on EFTR. Zacks Investment Research cut eFFECTOR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on eFFECTOR Therapeutics from $33.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut eFFECTOR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $6.20 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on eFFECTOR Therapeutics from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eFFECTOR Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.04.

About eFFECTOR Therapeutics

Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for eFFECTOR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eFFECTOR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.