Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:XBJL) Trading 0.6% Higher

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:XBJL)’s stock price traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.79 and last traded at $26.79. 1 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.64.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.38.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July by 265.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter valued at $682,000.

