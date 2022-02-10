ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Sees Large Volume Increase

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 133,046 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 4,466,483 shares.The stock last traded at $15.66 and had previously closed at $15.91.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ING shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on ING Groep from €16.30 ($18.74) to €17.00 ($19.54) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on ING Groep from €15.00 ($17.24) to €14.50 ($16.67) in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ING Groep presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.96.

Get ING Groep alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.30. The company has a market cap of $60.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ING Groep in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep Company Profile (NYSE:ING)

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.