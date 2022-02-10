ING Groep (AMS:INGA) PT Set at €17.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €17.00 ($19.54) price target on ING Groep (AMS:INGA) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

INGA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.40 ($17.70) target price on ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €15.00 ($17.24) target price on ING Groep in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.09) target price on ING Groep in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.50 ($16.67) target price on ING Groep in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €15.00 ($17.24) price target on ING Groep in a report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €14.53 ($16.70).

ING Groep has a 12 month low of €13.52 ($15.54) and a 12 month high of €16.69 ($19.18).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

