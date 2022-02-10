Infineon Technologies AG (ETR:IFXA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Infineon Technologies AG (ETR:IFXA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €46.03 ($52.91).

Several research firms have recently commented on IFXA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($54.02) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group set a €49.00 ($56.32) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($57.47) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays set a €45.00 ($51.72) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €48.40 ($55.63) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

Infineon Technologies has a one year low of €13.43 ($15.44) and a one year high of €19.70 ($22.64).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.