Indexed Finance (NDX) Price Tops $3.41

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 9th. Indexed Finance has a total market cap of $2.91 million and $68,692.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Indexed Finance has traded up 34.4% against the US dollar. One Indexed Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $3.41 or 0.00007680 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002257 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00049440 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,227.86 or 0.07278592 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44,415.00 or 1.00152597 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00051974 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00054731 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006424 BTC.

Indexed Finance launched on December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

