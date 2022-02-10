Indexed Finance Market Cap Reaches $3.04 Million (NDX)

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 10th. During the last seven days, Indexed Finance has traded up 39.9% against the US dollar. Indexed Finance has a market capitalization of $3.04 million and $44,031.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Indexed Finance coin can now be bought for about $3.56 or 0.00008119 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Indexed Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002283 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00047749 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,097.55 or 0.07067977 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,972.94 or 1.00337223 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00050135 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00053131 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006376 BTC.

About Indexed Finance

Indexed Finance launched on December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Buying and Selling Indexed Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Indexed Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Indexed Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Indexed Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Indexed Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.