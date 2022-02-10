Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.76 EPS

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.76), RTT News reports. Incyte had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $68.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.91. Incyte has a one year low of $61.91 and a one year high of $88.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.06.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 1,075,872 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.80 per share, with a total value of $78,323,481.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Elliott Dickinson sold 7,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total value of $547,151.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,245 shares of company stock worth $1,785,031 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Incyte stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 606,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,387 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.27% of Incyte worth $51,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on INCY shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Incyte from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Guggenheim cut their target price on Incyte from $118.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Incyte in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Incyte from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.10.

About Incyte

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

