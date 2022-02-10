Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday.

PI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Impinj from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Impinj in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. upped their target price on Impinj from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Impinj in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Impinj from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $91.36.

NASDAQ:PI opened at $89.75 on Monday. Impinj has a 52-week low of $39.69 and a 52-week high of $94.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.33 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.27 and its 200 day moving average is $67.92.

In related news, Director Sylebra Capital Ltd sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total transaction of $78,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $413,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,010,827 shares of company stock valued at $79,130,883 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Impinj during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Impinj during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Impinj during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in Impinj during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Impinj during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

