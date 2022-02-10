Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Immersion’s earnings. Immersion posted earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Immersion will report full year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.71 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Immersion.

Get Immersion alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IMMR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Colliers Securities cut Immersion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

IMMR stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $5.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,650. The stock has a market cap of $170.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.82. Immersion has a 1 year low of $4.69 and a 1 year high of $16.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.54.

In other Immersion news, Director Eric Singer purchased 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.28 per share, for a total transaction of $237,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Aaron Akerman sold 4,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $27,134.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMMR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Immersion by 30,661.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 336,226 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 335,133 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Immersion in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Immersion during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Immersion by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 72,293 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 5,691 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Immersion by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,034,662 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,908,000 after buying an additional 218,000 shares during the period. 49.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immersion Company Profile

Immersion Corp. engages in the creation, design, development and licensing of patented haptic innovations and software. The firm offers touch sense platform and design services. It focuses on the following target application areas: mobile devices, wearable, consumer, mobile entertainment and other content, console gaming, automotive, medical, and commercial.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Immersion (IMMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Immersion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immersion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.