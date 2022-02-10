Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $236.08.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of ITW opened at $226.75 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $239.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.84. Illinois Tool Works has a 52-week low of $196.36 and a 52-week high of $249.81. The company has a market cap of $71.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.05. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 74.43% and a net margin of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.16, for a total value of $2,122,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total value of $34,435,726.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 7.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,236,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,170,752,000 after purchasing an additional 345,751 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,944,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,019,102,000 after buying an additional 90,716 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 15.1% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,116,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $850,678,000 after buying an additional 538,656 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 4.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,727,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $563,479,000 after buying an additional 117,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 4.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,235,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $461,981,000 after buying an additional 88,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

