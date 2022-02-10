II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) PT Raised to $75.00

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp cut shares of II-VI to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of II-VI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of II-VI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of II-VI from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of II-VI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, II-VI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.71.

II-VI stock opened at $68.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.77. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.48. II-VI has a 1 year low of $54.35 and a 1 year high of $100.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.97.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.18. II-VI had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 14.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts expect that II-VI will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph J. Corasanti sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total value of $558,231.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total transaction of $34,905.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,870 shares of company stock valued at $1,485,001. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in II-VI by 276.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in II-VI during the 4th quarter worth $1,799,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in II-VI by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,850 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after buying an additional 11,244 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its position in II-VI by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,415 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,141,000 after buying an additional 8,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its position in II-VI by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 71,067 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,856,000 after buying an additional 4,180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

