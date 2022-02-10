IG Gold (IGG) Price Tops $0.0004 on Exchanges

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 10th. One IG Gold coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IG Gold has a total market capitalization of $3.57 million and approximately $12,025.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, IG Gold has traded 26.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002219 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002216 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001912 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00047569 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004327 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001182 BTC.

About IG Gold

IG Gold (IGG) is a coin. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,132,126,676 coins and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 coins. The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming . IG Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@IGGalaxy . IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @IG_Galaxy and its Facebook page is accessible here . IG Gold’s official website is www.iggalaxy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “IGG is the native token within the IGGalaxy which will power the IG esports ecosystem. The TRC20 token will fundamentally disrupt the way stakeholders within the esports landscape interact and exchange value. Coupled with smart contracts, IGG will have real-world utility for gamers, teams, brands and the wider public. “

