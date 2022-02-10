IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Stake Raised by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $9,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.6% during the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 64,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,901,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,694,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,406,821,000 after acquiring an additional 419,143 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 38.8% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 61.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,584,000 after purchasing an additional 12,985 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.3% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 128,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IDXX shares. Atlantic Securities began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $671.83.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total transaction of $2,908,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IDXX opened at $531.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $45.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.05. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $460.36 and a 12 month high of $706.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $571.34 and its 200-day moving average is $624.97.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 102.84% and a net margin of 23.17%. The company had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.