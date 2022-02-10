IDEX Trading Down 17.8% Over Last Week (IDEX)

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 10th. Over the last seven days, IDEX has traded down 17.8% against the U.S. dollar. One IDEX coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000447 BTC on major exchanges. IDEX has a market cap of $123.42 million and $173.62 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004348 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00040502 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.72 or 0.00105257 BTC.

IDEX Profile

IDEX is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 635,539,486 coins. The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex . IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IDEX is idex.market

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

IDEX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

