ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ICL Group had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 12.90%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share.

ICL traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.95. 762,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,996. ICL Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.56 and a fifty-two week high of $11.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.52. The company has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.17.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICL. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in ICL Group by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 256,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 133,201 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ICL Group by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 246,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 124,729 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of ICL Group by 3,128.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 201,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 194,922 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of ICL Group by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,446 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICL Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 10.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ICL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ICL Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ICL Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.67.

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

