Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Issues Earnings Results

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $287.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.04 million. Ichor had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICHR traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.99. The stock had a trading volume of 79 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,091. Ichor has a 52 week low of $35.89 and a 52 week high of $63.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 2.11.

In related news, Director Marc Haugen acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.21 per share, for a total transaction of $30,126.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total transaction of $594,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,131,720 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICHR. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Ichor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $313,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Ichor by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 9,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ichor by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,883,000 after purchasing an additional 144,216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Ichor from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Ichor from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

