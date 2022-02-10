i-80 Gold (OTCMKTS:IAUCF) Trading Up 4.2%

Shares of i-80 Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAUCF) were up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.25 and last traded at $2.25. Approximately 28,427 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 46,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.16.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IAUCF shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of i-80 Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of i-80 Gold from C$4.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, i-80 Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.25.

Get i-80 Gold alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.28.

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver mineral deposits in the United States. The company's flagship property is 40% owned South Arturo mine, which comprises 388 unpatented lode mining and mill-site claims that cover an area of approximately 4,909 acres of surface and mineral rights located in Elko County, Nevada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for i-80 Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i-80 Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.