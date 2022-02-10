Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) Shares Bought by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) by 219.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,121 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 20.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 54,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the third quarter worth about $251,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 26.3% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 689,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,662,000 after buying an additional 143,688 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 29.3% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 123,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,188,000 after buying an additional 27,870 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 1.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 185,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,347,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Hyster-Yale Materials Handling alerts:

Shares of HY opened at $43.17 on Thursday. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.30 and a fifty-two week high of $102.17. The company has a market capitalization of $726.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.322 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s payout ratio is currently -38.28%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc engages in the manufacture of lift trucks. The firm provides an array of solutions aimed at meeting the specific materials handling needs of its customers including attachments and hydrogen fuel cell power products, telematics, automation and fleet management services, and a variety of other power options for its lift trucks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.