Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 107,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,900 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Hyliion were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HYLN. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Hyliion in the second quarter valued at $169,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Hyliion in the second quarter valued at $941,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hyliion by 313.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,555,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,021,000 after buying an additional 5,726,555 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Hyliion by 592.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 357,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after buying an additional 306,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Hyliion in the second quarter valued at $747,000. 27.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hyliion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays cut Hyliion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Hyliion in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Hyliion stock opened at $4.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $740.05 million, a PE ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.29. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.67 and a 52 week high of $22.25.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.09. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Howard M. Jenkins sold 37,123 shares of Hyliion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $263,573.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward E. Olkkola acquired 6,100 shares of Hyliion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $39,955.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 21,621 shares of company stock worth $136,031 and sold 450,792 shares worth $3,303,092. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

