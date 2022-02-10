Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $32.18

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.18 and traded as high as $34.70. Hurco Companies shares last traded at $33.70, with a volume of 16,795 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $213.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.19.

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $68.98 million during the quarter. Hurco Companies had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 2.86%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Hurco Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Hurco Companies by 36.1% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 87,980 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 23,336 shares during the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC boosted its stake in Hurco Companies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 87,813 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hurco Companies by 30.5% in the second quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 7,845 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Hurco Companies by 2.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,674 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hurco Companies by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,164 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Hurco Companies Company Profile (NASDAQ:HURC)

Hurco Cos., Inc is an international industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing and selling of computerized machine tools. It also offers machine tool components, software options, control upgrades, and accessories and replacement parts for its products, as well as customer service and training and applications support.

