Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Humanigen, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on advancing medicines for patients with neglected and rare diseases. The Company’s product candidate principally consists of benznidazole, lenzilumab and ifabotuzumab. Humanigen Inc., formerly known as KaloBios Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in Brisbane, United States. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Humanigen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of HGEN opened at $2.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of -1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.75. Humanigen has a 12-month low of $1.93 and a 12-month high of $29.20.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. Humanigen had a negative net margin of 8,202.23% and a negative return on equity of 1,062.54%. Equities research analysts predict that Humanigen will post -4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HGEN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Humanigen by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,094,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,348,000 after purchasing an additional 56,793 shares during the period. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new position in Humanigen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,694,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Humanigen by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,244,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,013,000 after acquiring an additional 415,409 shares in the last quarter. Think Investments LP lifted its position in Humanigen by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Think Investments LP now owns 1,876,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,605,000 after acquiring an additional 238,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Humanigen by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 762,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,247,000 after acquiring an additional 394,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.63% of the company’s stock.

Humanigen

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

