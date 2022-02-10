Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Shares Bought by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 238,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $6,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 27,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 32,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPP opened at $24.07 on Thursday. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.97 and a fifty-two week high of $30.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.04. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -401.10, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is currently -1,666.39%.

In related news, EVP Christopher James Barton sold 14,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $361,346.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HPP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $29.00 to $24.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hudson Pacific Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

