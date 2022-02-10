Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Sells 357,396 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 89.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,604 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 357,396 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in General Electric were worth $4,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the third quarter worth $32,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 416.8% in the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $99.25 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.14. General Electric has a 12-month low of $88.05 and a 12-month high of $116.17. The stock has a market cap of $108.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.93, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -5.14%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of General Electric from $125.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.38.

In other news, Director Leslie Seidman acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.