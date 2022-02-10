Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has $5.75 Million Stock Holdings in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 1,050.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 210,000 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $5,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 94,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 421.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 6.4% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 50,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 13.0% during the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 8,499 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $22.33 on Thursday. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.29 and a 52-week high of $32.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.45 and a 200-day moving average of $22.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.45.

In related news, COO Gregg Scarlett acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.22 per share, for a total transaction of $192,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.