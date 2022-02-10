Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $4,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ross Stores by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,409 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,861 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $97.42 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.03. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.10 and a 1 year high of $134.21. The company has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.39%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Cowen lowered shares of Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ross Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.92.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.