Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Decreases Stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lowered its position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 467,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,336 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Sustainable Development Acquisition I were worth $4,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the second quarter worth approximately $21,825,000. RP Investment Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 2,137,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,733,000 after buying an additional 204,934 shares during the last quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA lifted its position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 212.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 1,344,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,121,000 after buying an additional 914,250 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,421,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,820,000. Institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDAC opened at $9.74 on Thursday. Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.73.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

