Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Acquires New Stake in Lilium GmbH (NASDAQ:LILM)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Lilium GmbH (NASDAQ:LILM) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,159,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lilium in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lilium in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,111,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Lilium in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,799,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lilium in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lilium in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,510,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on LILM. Zacks Investment Research cut Lilium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Lilium in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.30 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Lilium in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.30 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Lilium from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.89.

NASDAQ:LILM opened at $5.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.48. Lilium GmbH has a 1 year low of $4.38 and a 1 year high of $14.09.

Lilium Profile

Qell Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Qell Acquisition Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

