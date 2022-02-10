HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.460-$0.480 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $381 million-$383 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $377.23 million.HubSpot also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.340-$2.420 EPS.

HubSpot stock traded up $39.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $562.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,720. HubSpot has a 52-week low of $403.00 and a 52-week high of $866.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $578.55 and its 200 day moving average is $671.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a PE ratio of -318.08 and a beta of 1.72.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HUBS shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on HubSpot from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on HubSpot from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an inline rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on HubSpot from $835.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on HubSpot from $610.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on HubSpot from $796.00 to $862.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $773.36.

In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 22,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $837.96, for a total transaction of $18,435,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.87, for a total value of $5,159,462.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,099 shares of company stock valued at $46,166,705. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

