H&T Group (LON:HAT) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $285.00

H&T Group plc (LON:HAT)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 285 ($3.85) and traded as low as GBX 285 ($3.85). H&T Group shares last traded at GBX 285 ($3.85), with a volume of 21,578 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of H&T Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Get H&T Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £120.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77. The company has a quick ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 8.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 286.09 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 285.38.

H&T Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily provides pawn broking services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Pawnbroking, Gold Purchasing, Retail, Pawnbroking Scrap, Personal Loans, and Other Services. It offers personal loans, as well as gold purchasing, jewelry retail, cheque cashing, unsecured lending, buyback, foreign exchange currency, and money transfer services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for H&T Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&T Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.