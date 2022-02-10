Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Stock Position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 6.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,716 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 314,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,048,000 after buying an additional 37,710 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Logitech International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,817,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Logitech International by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Logitech International by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 342,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,426,000 after acquiring an additional 37,668 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Logitech International by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 365,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,153,000 after acquiring an additional 85,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Logitech International from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Logitech International in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Logitech International from CHF 114 to CHF 107 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Logitech International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.71.

Shares of Logitech International stock opened at $80.66 on Thursday. Logitech International S.A. has a 52-week low of $71.11 and a 52-week high of $140.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.79 and a 200-day moving average of $89.84.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.32. Logitech International had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 35.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

