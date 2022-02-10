Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $1.42 Million Holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,223 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SITE. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,850,000 after acquiring an additional 15,194 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 129.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 12,760 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,210,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,409,000 after acquiring an additional 14,407 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,400,000 after acquiring an additional 21,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000.
In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.35, for a total transaction of $4,270,992.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
SITE opened at $188.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $212.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.92. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.60 and a twelve month high of $260.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.96 and a beta of 1.18.
About SiteOne Landscape Supply
SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SiteOne Landscape Supply (SITE)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks That Could Outperform
- Bullish Technical Events Suggest Gains For These 3 Small Caps
- The Long Case for Buying Hasbro Stock May Lie in the Metaverse
- The Institutions Are Buying Reynolds Consumer Products
- Don’t Buy Into Canopy Growth’s Earnings Outlook
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE).
Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.