Hsbc Holdings PLC Cuts Stock Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 72.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 168,162 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 33.6% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 15,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 53.5% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its stake in Unum Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 19,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. 83.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Shares of UNM opened at $28.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.67. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $31.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.40.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Unum Group announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have commented on UNM shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.44.

About Unum Group

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.