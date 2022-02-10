Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 57,546 Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) by 409.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,546 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AUPH. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 93,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,087,000. Finally, Berry Street Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,320,000. 33.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AUPH opened at $18.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -15.64 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.49 and a 200-day moving average of $20.35. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $33.97.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AUPH. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.60.

In related news, Director Jill Leversage purchased 1,600 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.04 per share, for a total transaction of $32,064.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

