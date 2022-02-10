Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 25,697 Shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 122.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,697 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Farfetch by 8.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,182,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522,604 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Farfetch by 39.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,757,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,687,000 after purchasing an additional 9,264,782 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Farfetch by 6.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,591,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,574 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in Farfetch by 37.9% during the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 18,866,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185,556 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Farfetch by 5.6% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,016,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,827,000 after purchasing an additional 791,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. China Renaissance Securities lowered shares of Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of FTCH opened at $21.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 3.22. Farfetch Ltd has a 1-year low of $18.33 and a 1-year high of $73.87.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $582.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.34 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Farfetch Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

