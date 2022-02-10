Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 648 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 11.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,733,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1,341.2% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,113,000 after buying an additional 28,634 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.1% during the third quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 20,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,790,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $27,842.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 2,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $101,408.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,485 shares of company stock valued at $153,146 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Innovative Industrial Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.43.

Shares of IIPR opened at $195.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.09 and a beta of 1.57. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.91 and a 12-month high of $288.02. The company has a current ratio of 80.69, a quick ratio of 80.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $226.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.57%.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

